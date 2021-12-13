Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

PMC begins departmental probe into bogus bills worth Rs1 crore

PMC already filed a police case at Shivajinagar police station as regards the bogus bills worth Rs1 crore, given that no work was carried out at the crematoriums
During the Covid-19 pandemic, electric repair works were to be carried out at four crematoriums in the city, for which bills were submitted (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 07:48 PM IST
ByHTC

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun a departmental inquiry into bogus bills worth Rs1 crore submitted for electrical works at four crematoriums in the city.

The PMC inquiry committee has asked the administration to submit their say.

PMC already filed a police case at Shivajinagar police station as regards the bogus bills worth Rs1 crore, given that no work was carried out at the crematoriums.

The inquiry committee is headed Rajendra Muthe, chief of the vigilance department. He said, “We already started an inquiry and asked all administrative officers whose signatures are on the docket to submit their say. It is expected that their say will come very soon and after that, we would finalise our report and submit it to the municipal commissioner.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, electric repair works were to be carried out at four crematoriums in the city, for which bills were submitted.

When the bills went to the finance department, an objection was raised as there was no tender issued for this work. Later, it was found that the work was not carried out on the ground.

All officers whose signatures were made on the bill docket later claimed the signatures and stamps to be fake.

The general body discussed this issue and instructed municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to file a police case.

Municipal commissioner Kumar filed the police case and then began a departmental inquiry simultaneously.

