PMC begins inspection of illegal meat shops around Pune Airport

Amid growing concerns over stray animals wandering on the runway and possible bird hits to aircraft, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated inspection of (unauthorised) meat/poultry shops operating around Pune Airport. The move comes on the back of a recent incident wherein an Air India Express flight had to abort landing due to the presence of a stray dog on the runway.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, informed that a letter has been submitted to the Yerawada Kalas Dhanori and Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward offices directing an inspection of meat/poultry shops operating in their jurisdiction. The ward offices have been instructed to ensure that these shops dispose of their waste as per Solid Waste Management Rules to prevent the threat of bird hits to aircraft.

Currently, there are only five meat shops within a radius of five kilometres of the Pune Airport. The PMC team has started inspecting meat/poultry shops in areas such as Sanjay Park, Lohegaon, Viman Nagar, and Nagar Road. Besides, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram will personally visit and inspect Pune International Airport and the surrounding areas on Saturday, officials said.

Dr Funde-Bhosale further said, “The PMC has instructed that meat/poultry shop licences be decentralised. Sanitary inspectors (SIs) and deputy sanitary inspectors (DSIs) from the Yerawada Kalas Dhanori ward office will carry out detailed checks and take strict action wherever necessary. As per the guidelines, no meat/poultry shops are allowed within 1,000 metres of the airport.”

Apart from the veterinary department, the solid waste department too has been asked to ensure that animal and bird waste is properly handled and disposed of.

Earlier on June 28, an Air India Express flight from Bhubaneswar with 150 passengers on board had to abort landing and make a go-around before touching down safely due to the presence of a stray canine on the runway. This also sparked concerns about the presence of illegal meat/poultry shops around Pune International Airport and potential bird strikes caused by the slaughter of animals and sale of meat in close proximity to the airport.

According to PMC officials, its veterinary department managed to capture at least 12 stray dogs from around the airport between June 24 and July 11. The canines were released into their original habitat in compliance with Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) rules and following multiple requests from animal activists including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maneka Gandhi, officials said.

The presence of stray dogs, slaughter houses, meat/poultry shops near the airport has been flagged as a serious concern by both civic officials and aviation experts. The animal and bird waste tends to attract large birds such as kites and vultures raising the risk of bird hits during flight operations.