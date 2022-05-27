PMC begins tree trimming as part of pre-monsoon preparations
PUNE Amid other pre-monsoon preparations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also started intense tree trimming activity throughout the city in a bid to clear the risky trees by June 7.
To speed up the process and make it more convenient, the PMC has adopted a new strategy. Ashok Ghorpade, member-secretary, tree authority department, said, “This year, we have decentralised the process among the 15 wards. They will carry out the procedure and take necessary precautions at the individual level.” The 15 wards include Ghole road, Kasaba, Sinhagad road, Bibwewadi, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, Bhavani Peth, Wanowrie Ramtekdi, Hadapsar, Kondhwa, Yerawada, Warje Karvenagar, Kothrud bavdhan, Aundh Baner, Nagar road and Dhole Patil road. The additional commissioners of these wards have been designated as the respective tree officers.
Guruswamy Tummale, assistant garden superintendent, said, “We have taken precautions to reduce accidents during the tree trimming process. All dangerous trees and heavy and dry branches which can be hazardous during heavy rainfall will be chopped.”
The tree trimming activity is a regular procedure carried out by the PMC every year. Apart from the corporation’s officers, labourers and rescue workers, there are also a few private contractors involved in the procedure. “If there is some work which is not possible by us alone, private contractors are employed by different wards,” added Tummale.
In a meeting held in the last week of March, the deadline decided for the entire process was May 31. However, “We have asked for an extension till June 7,” said Tummale.
The tree trimming procedure will be followed by a routine tree plantation drive by the wards. The corporation gives each ward a target of planting approximately 3,000 to 5,000 trees in different gardens, road-dividers and other areas. The tree plantation drive will start on June 7 and carry on till August 15.
According to forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the monsoon will begin in the city by June 7 or June 8. With the intense tree trimming procedure which is going on throughout the day and night, PMC is preparing for the upcoming monsoon showers.
-
UP cabinet announces construction of aviation innovation and research centre at Jewar
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, while approving the annual state budget for the 2022-23 financial year, said it will develop a dedicated aviation innovation and research centre and maintenance repair and operations hub for aircraft for the Noida international airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will acquire land and also fund these projects, which will attract huge investment in the region.
-
St Stephen’s writes to Delhi University over interview for all
New Delhi: St Stephen's College on Thursday requested Delhi University to reconsider its position and accept the college's request to hold interviews for all candidates for admitting students to undergraduate courses. In Varghese's letter, college principal John Varghese said that the college intends to follow the CUET as decided by the university without compromising on the rights and privileges granted to it by the Constitution of India.
-
Delhi: Students falls to death from Kohat Enclave buidling
A 19-year-old Bachelors of Commerce first year student fell to death from the fifth floor of her residence in north west Delhi's Kohat Enclave on Tuesday, police said adding that preliminary probe points towards death by suicide. Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani said that an information was received from a private hospital that a 19-year-old girl has been brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the incident.
-
GB Nagar: Revenue from sale of liquor dips, excise dept works on strategies
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar excise department said that the revenue from the sale of liquor has dipped across the district over the past couple of months, attributing the fall to neighbouring Delhi's heavy discounts on liquor. The district earned ₹143 crore from excise revenue in January, ₹155 crore in February and ₹130 crore in March. The revenue dipped to ₹116 crore in April and further to ₹85 crore in May (till May 25).
-
Delhi: Woman fakes her kidnapping to extort ₹3L from family; held
A woman who faked her own kidnapping to extort from her family members, and in doing so even sent photographs of herself tied and gagged to her brother, was arrested from a hotel in Agra. South police district's deputy commissioner of police, Benita Mary Jaiker said a police team visited the woman's house and checked the CCTV footage from near the house. The location of the phone too was traced to a locality in Agra.
