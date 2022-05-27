PMC begins tree trimming as part of pre-monsoon preparations

PUNE Amid other pre-monsoon preparations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also started intense tree trimming activity throughout the city in a bid to clear the risky trees by June 7.

To speed up the process and make it more convenient, the PMC has adopted a new strategy. Ashok Ghorpade, member-secretary, tree authority department, said, “This year, we have decentralised the process among the 15 wards. They will carry out the procedure and take necessary precautions at the individual level.” The 15 wards include Ghole road, Kasaba, Sinhagad road, Bibwewadi, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, Bhavani Peth, Wanowrie Ramtekdi, Hadapsar, Kondhwa, Yerawada, Warje Karvenagar, Kothrud bavdhan, Aundh Baner, Nagar road and Dhole Patil road. The additional commissioners of these wards have been designated as the respective tree officers.

Guruswamy Tummale, assistant garden superintendent, said, “We have taken precautions to reduce accidents during the tree trimming process. All dangerous trees and heavy and dry branches which can be hazardous during heavy rainfall will be chopped.”

The tree trimming activity is a regular procedure carried out by the PMC every year. Apart from the corporation’s officers, labourers and rescue workers, there are also a few private contractors involved in the procedure. “If there is some work which is not possible by us alone, private contractors are employed by different wards,” added Tummale.

In a meeting held in the last week of March, the deadline decided for the entire process was May 31. However, “We have asked for an extension till June 7,” said Tummale.

The tree trimming procedure will be followed by a routine tree plantation drive by the wards. The corporation gives each ward a target of planting approximately 3,000 to 5,000 trees in different gardens, road-dividers and other areas. The tree plantation drive will start on June 7 and carry on till August 15.

According to forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the monsoon will begin in the city by June 7 or June 8. With the intense tree trimming procedure which is going on throughout the day and night, PMC is preparing for the upcoming monsoon showers.