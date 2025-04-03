PMC building permissions dept earns 2,601cr revenue in 2024-25

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) building permission department has generated ₹2,601 crore in revenue in 2024-25 (till March 31) surpassing the target of ₹2,492.84 crore, said officials. In 2023-24 PMC recorded ₹ 2,095 against the target of ₹ 1,185. (HT)

Prashant Waghmare city engineer, said, “After Covid-19, the industry has picked up pace. We have received ₹2,601 crore income and administration has given permission for 3,359 projects.”

In the last four years, PMC has been generating more revenue from building permissions than the given target in the budget. In 2023-24 PMC recorded ₹2,095 against the target of ₹1,185, in 2022-23 it generated ₹1,635 against the target of ₹1,400 and in 2021-22 it generated ₹2,095 against the target of ₹1,185.

A senior official requesting anonymity said, “This year the ready reckoner rates have increased in the city. It is tough to say about its impact on the real sector. But naturally if the rates are high, the common people will not be able to purchase homes as they cannot afford it.”