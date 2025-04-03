Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC building permissions dept earns 2,601cr revenue in 2024-25

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2025 06:18 AM IST

In the last four years, PMC has been generating more revenue from building permissions than the given target in the budget

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) building permission department has generated 2,601 crore in revenue in 2024-25 (till March 31) surpassing the target of 2,492.84 crore, said officials.

In 2023-24 PMC recorded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,095 against the target of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,185. (HT)
In 2023-24 PMC recorded 2,095 against the target of 1,185. (HT)

Prashant Waghmare city engineer, said, “After Covid-19, the industry has picked up pace. We have received 2,601 crore income and administration has given permission for 3,359 projects.”

In the last four years, PMC has been generating more revenue from building permissions than the given target in the budget. In 2023-24 PMC recorded 2,095 against the target of 1,185, in 2022-23 it generated 1,635 against the target of 1,400 and in 2021-22 it generated 2,095 against the target of 1,185.

A senior official requesting anonymity said, “This year the ready reckoner rates have increased in the city. It is tough to say about its impact on the real sector. But naturally if the rates are high, the common people will not be able to purchase homes as they cannot afford it.”

News / Cities / Pune / PMC building permissions dept earns 2,601cr revenue in 2024-25
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On