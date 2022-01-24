PMC builds retaining wall at the accident spot in Ambegaon Budruk

Pune: After two months of the tragic accident that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy who lost control of his bicycle because of the road’s steep slope and hit a barricade and fell into a nullah, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started constructing a retaining wall at the accident spot near Dattanagar chowk road that leads to Ambegaon Budruk.

The incident happened on November 3, 2021 when the boy died of serious head injuries caused due to the fall.

The deceased was identified as Yug Jignesh Vadsola of Astonia Royale residential housing society in Ambegaon Budruk. Yug and his friend were returning home after cycling when he lost control of his cycle and fell in the nullah at around 6 am.

Residents have raised concern over the steep slope on the road at the mishap spot and reported incidents of two-wheelers hitting the barricade on the small bridge over the nullah after losing control of their vehicles.

“We have started work of barricading the spot with cement wall on the side of the nullah where the accident took place. The wall will prevent residents from falling into the nullah even as the road’s steep slope issue cannot be immediately addressed,” a PMC senior engineer said on condition of anonymity.

Locals are demanding more safety measures than a retaining wall. Kiran Jadhav, resident said, “Constructing the retaining wall is not enough, there should be more speed breakers, signage boards and rumblers on this road to check speed of vehicles. There are several accidents happening on this slope.”