PMC chases 150K beneficiaries due for 2nd vax shot

PUNE: After repeatedly calling and following up on those who were reluctant to take the second dose of the vaccine, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been able to bring down the number of such beneficiaries from 3.4 lakh to 1.50 lakh. Some of the wards which have the highest number of beneficiaries due for their second dose include Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Warje-Karvenagar and Bibwewadi. The PMC has been calling all the beneficiaries due for the second dose of the vaccine as Pune district has the highest number of such beneficiaries.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, as of Friday, there are over 1.50 lakh beneficiaries due for their second dose of vaccine, both Covaxin and Covishield, in the city. The wards with the highest number of beneficiaries due for their second dose namely Hadapsar-Mundhwa and Warje-Karvenagar have over 15,000 such beneficiaries; followed by Bibwewadi and Warje-Karvenagar which also have over 15,000 beneficiaries due for their second dose; and Kothrud-Bavdhan which has over 14,000 beneficiaries due for their second dose. The PMC has a total of 176 Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer, said, “Since January, we have been trying to call up all those whose second dose was due but were not coming forward to take the second shot of the vaccine. We also involved private hospitals in this process and based on the data available on the CoWin app, we called up all the beneficiaries who were due. Within a month, the number of beneficiaries due for their second dose fell from over 3 lakh to about 1.5 lakh. We have no shortage of Covishield doses or syringes and most of the beneficiaries are due for their second dose of Covishield. We urge citizens to take their second shot of the vaccine because it is important to be fully immunised.”