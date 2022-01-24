Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC clinic remains unused since last two years: activist
PMC clinic remains unused since last two years: activist
Pune Municipal Corporation-owned Rohan Kale clinic is yet to function since last two years and civic activist Vivek Velankar blames PMC for its apathy towards medical infrastructure. (HT FILE)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation-owned Rohan Kale clinic is yet to function since last two years and civic activist Vivek Velankar blames PMC for its apathy towards medical infrastructure.

Velankar said, “PMC received ready possession of the building measuring 17,000 square feet at the amenity space located in Hadapsar. The estate department took possession of the building and handed it to the health department because of the Covid situation. However, the health department failed to start the clinic.”

Velankar has written to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar seeking opening of the civic clinic. “While PMC is forcing private hospitals and agencies to provide their premises for Covid cases, its own property remains neglected,” he said.

