PMC commissioner keeps e-bike rental project on hold

PUNE While the elected members got a nod for the e-bike rental project in the city improvement and standing committee, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has kept it on hold and not taken any decision on the same.

Under the e-bike rental project, 500 e-bikes will run on city roads and 500 charging stations will be installed in various parts of the city.

Kumar said, “There are some issues such as giving land for charging stations and parking places. I have not taken a decision on the same. It’s on the agenda and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will take an appropriate decision on it.” Kumar has kept the project on hold as it is for 30 years and the PMC needs to provide land for charging stations.

The elected members hurriedly approved the project before their tenure came to an end. It was approved in the city improvement and standing committee. As the general body has not been dissolved, the project has now come before the municipal commissioner for final approval.

The project aims to conserve the environment and reduce pollution levels in the city. It will be undertaken under the ‘Green Pune’ initiative and V-Tro Motors has evinced interest in running it. Once the project gets approved by the PMC’s standing committee and general body, actual work on the project will start.