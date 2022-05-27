PMC commissioner keeps e-bike rental project on hold
PUNE While the elected members got a nod for the e-bike rental project in the city improvement and standing committee, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has kept it on hold and not taken any decision on the same.
Under the e-bike rental project, 500 e-bikes will run on city roads and 500 charging stations will be installed in various parts of the city.
Kumar said, “There are some issues such as giving land for charging stations and parking places. I have not taken a decision on the same. It’s on the agenda and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will take an appropriate decision on it.” Kumar has kept the project on hold as it is for 30 years and the PMC needs to provide land for charging stations.
The elected members hurriedly approved the project before their tenure came to an end. It was approved in the city improvement and standing committee. As the general body has not been dissolved, the project has now come before the municipal commissioner for final approval.
The project aims to conserve the environment and reduce pollution levels in the city. It will be undertaken under the ‘Green Pune’ initiative and V-Tro Motors has evinced interest in running it. Once the project gets approved by the PMC’s standing committee and general body, actual work on the project will start.
UP Budget: Focus on Industry with Infra, investment and job creation
To attract investment and generate employment, the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday set a target of inviting ₹10 lakh crore investments in the state over the next 10 years in its Finance Bill 2022-23. The government has further proposed ₹112.50 crore for the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. In temple town of Ayodhya, the government has proposed ₹35 crore for construction of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology centre.
Delhi: Forest dept digs to find proof of tree felling
The state forest and wildlife department, in a rare move, has begun excavations across the site of the Bijwasan Rail Terminal Project in Dwarka's Sector 21, in order to find the 'roots' of trees allegedly felled by the central rail development body. When contacted, an RLDA official denied the claims and said only bushes were removed, “to make way for trucks to reach the site”.
Delhi skill university inks agreement with Tihar Jail
New Delhi: To train inmates and support their long-term rehabilitation and integration, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has inked an agreement with Tihar Jail's Department of Prisons, officials said on Thursday. As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tihar Jail and DSEU, inmates will be trained through various courses to bolster their long-term rehabilitation and subsequent integration into the society, they added.
LG visits takes stock of infra projects
New Delhi: Soon after taking oath as the new lieutenant governor, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena undertook a field visit from Connaught Place to Indira Gandhi international airport to find out rooms for improvement and asked the officials to fix timelines for upgradation of the civic infrastructure, landscaping, repair of footpath, and the beautification of the capital and submit the report to him.
UP cabinet announces construction of aviation innovation and research centre at Jewar
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, while approving the annual state budget for the 2022-23 financial year, said it will develop a dedicated aviation innovation and research centre and maintenance repair and operations hub for aircraft for the Noida international airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will acquire land and also fund these projects, which will attract huge investment in the region.
