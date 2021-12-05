Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC Corporator Avinash Bagwe disqualified by Bombay High Court
pune news

PMC Corporator Avinash Bagwe disqualified by Bombay High Court

Based on a petition filed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bhupendra Shedge, the Pune court had disqualified Bagwe this year. After that Bagwe had challenged the order in the High Court
After the Pune small causes court, now the Bombay High Court has also cancelled the membership of Congress corporator Avinash Ramesh Bagwe. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 05, 2021 12:09 AM IST
ByHT correspondent

After the Pune small causes court, now the Bombay High Court has also cancelled the membership of Congress corporator Avinash Ramesh Bagwe for furnishing wrong information in his affidavit and nomination form during the 2017 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

Based on a petition filed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bhupendra Shedge, the Pune court had disqualified Bagwe this year. After that Bagwe had challenged the order in the High Court.

Bagwe said, “We have the period of six weeks and we will file a petition in the Supreme Court against the High Court judgement to get justice.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP