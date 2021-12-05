Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC Corporator Avinash Bagwe disqualified by Bombay High Court
Based on a petition filed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bhupendra Shedge, the Pune court had disqualified Bagwe this year. After that Bagwe had challenged the order in the High Court
After the Pune small causes court, now the Bombay High Court has also cancelled the membership of Congress corporator Avinash Ramesh Bagwe. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
After the Pune small causes court, now the Bombay High Court has also cancelled the membership of Congress corporator Avinash Ramesh Bagwe for furnishing wrong information in his affidavit and nomination form during the 2017 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

Based on a petition filed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bhupendra Shedge, the Pune court had disqualified Bagwe this year. After that Bagwe had challenged the order in the High Court.

Bagwe said, “We have the period of six weeks and we will file a petition in the Supreme Court against the High Court judgement to get justice.”

