PMC employee arrested for duping 70-year-old woman over illegal loan

PUNE A 52-year-old man working as a Class 4 employee at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been arrested by Pune police for duping a 70-year-old woman
A 52-year-old man working as a Class 4 employee at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been arrested by Pune police for duping a 70-year-old woman.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 52-year-old man working as a Class 4 employee at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been arrested by Pune police for duping a 70-year-old woman.

The arrested man has been identified as Dilip Vijay Waghmare, a resident of Gunj Peth area of Pune, according to a statement issued by officials of Khadak police station. The incident came to light when the woman was found begging near Sarasbaug garden by citizens visiting the spot, said officials.

The woman is a widow. Her husband had a pension of 18,000 which was payable to her. However, the ATM card to access that money was found with Waghmare. He routinely withdrew the pension amount and gave the woman 1000-2000 and kept the rest with himself, according to the police.

The police recovered a total of eight such bank cards and five passbooks of bank accounts in his possession.

“The man was found to have lent 40,000 to the woman a few years ago for her grandchild’s medical expense. She had taken a loan to return the 40,000 and 1 lakh as interest to Waghmare (by illegally levying heavy interest). He fooled her into handing over two ATM cards and passbook ,” read a statement by Khadak police station officials.

RELATED STORIES

In the past five years, the man has recovered more than 8,00,000 from the woman unbeknownst to her, said police.

A case under relevant Sections of Maharashtra Money-lending (Regulation) Act, 2014 has been registered at Khadak police station.

