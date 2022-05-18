PMC extends deadline for road repair works to June 10

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended its deadline for road repair projects to June 10. Nearly 120 km of roads have been dug up across the city for works such as electricity, telephone, water supply, regular maintenance, the metro and other private operations.

VG Kulkarni, head of the road department of PMC, said, “The special works of the water department, Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) and Pune Metro rail have been allowed to go on till May 30. All other projects have been suspended.”

By May 26 to 27, the PMC will roll out tenders for the filling-up of roads. The firm with the best proposal will be chosen to finish the road filling-up work as soon as possible,” said Kulkarni.

The PMC spends approximately Rs40 to Rs50 crore throughout the year on maintenance of roads. This year, most of the digging has been carried out for the ambitious 24x7 water supply project.

About the water department’s pre-monsoon preparations, head of the department, Aniruddha Pawaskar, said, “We are planning to implement new strategies to avoid inconvenience to the people during the monsoon. We will take all necessary precautions.”

The department plans to first dig a 100-metre stretch, lay the line, restore the road, and then move on to other areas. This will prevent pathetic road conditions. “We will not dig up roads in the congested peth areas. Working on narrow roads might lead to a lot of traffic in the area,” Pawaskar said.

The water department’s special project was never completely stopped last monsoon. “The water supply projects will continue in particular areas and traffic adjustments will be made accordingly. However, a special permission will be needed from the commissioner for the same,” said Kulkarni.

Pawaskar said that discussions regarding permissions have already been carried out. The written permission too will be taken soon. “The roads that have been dug up by us over the last few months will be filled-up before the deadline,” said Pawaskar.

Additionally, the Maha-Metro also plans to finish all the pending road digging before the deadline. Dr Hemant Sonawane, general manager (public relations), Pune Metro Rail project, said, “We have already completed most of the road digging work in the city. Some work in areas like Khadki is being carried out on the side of the road. But proper care will be taken to avoid any inconvenience to the people.”

According to the latest information by the Indian Meteorological Department, the onset of the monsoon is likely to be sooner this time for Pune. The PMC plans to avoid prolonging road construction works.