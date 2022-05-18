PMC extends deadline for road repair works to June 10
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended its deadline for road repair projects to June 10. Nearly 120 km of roads have been dug up across the city for works such as electricity, telephone, water supply, regular maintenance, the metro and other private operations.
VG Kulkarni, head of the road department of PMC, said, “The special works of the water department, Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) and Pune Metro rail have been allowed to go on till May 30. All other projects have been suspended.”
By May 26 to 27, the PMC will roll out tenders for the filling-up of roads. The firm with the best proposal will be chosen to finish the road filling-up work as soon as possible,” said Kulkarni.
The PMC spends approximately Rs40 to Rs50 crore throughout the year on maintenance of roads. This year, most of the digging has been carried out for the ambitious 24x7 water supply project.
About the water department’s pre-monsoon preparations, head of the department, Aniruddha Pawaskar, said, “We are planning to implement new strategies to avoid inconvenience to the people during the monsoon. We will take all necessary precautions.”
The department plans to first dig a 100-metre stretch, lay the line, restore the road, and then move on to other areas. This will prevent pathetic road conditions. “We will not dig up roads in the congested peth areas. Working on narrow roads might lead to a lot of traffic in the area,” Pawaskar said.
The water department’s special project was never completely stopped last monsoon. “The water supply projects will continue in particular areas and traffic adjustments will be made accordingly. However, a special permission will be needed from the commissioner for the same,” said Kulkarni.
Pawaskar said that discussions regarding permissions have already been carried out. The written permission too will be taken soon. “The roads that have been dug up by us over the last few months will be filled-up before the deadline,” said Pawaskar.
Additionally, the Maha-Metro also plans to finish all the pending road digging before the deadline. Dr Hemant Sonawane, general manager (public relations), Pune Metro Rail project, said, “We have already completed most of the road digging work in the city. Some work in areas like Khadki is being carried out on the side of the road. But proper care will be taken to avoid any inconvenience to the people.”
According to the latest information by the Indian Meteorological Department, the onset of the monsoon is likely to be sooner this time for Pune. The PMC plans to avoid prolonging road construction works.
-
Buddha Nullah project: MLA Gogi inaugurates work of rising main line in Ludhiana
Under the ongoing ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Wednesday inaugurated the construction work of 'rising main line (pipeline)' to stop direct flow of sewage into the nullah. Gogi said the pipeline is laid to close all the outlets from where the domestic waste is dumped into the nullah, collecting and transferring the flow of these outlets to the IPS and finally to sewer treatment plant of MC.
-
Probe report on crematoria electric work fake bill yet to be submitted
Although the Pune Municipal Corporation constituted a four-member committee to conduct a departmental inquiry into fake bills worth Rs1 crore and the committee was expected to submit its probe report by December 3, 2021, the same hasn't been submitted yet. Fake bills worth Rs1 crore were submitted with the accounts department for electric works carried out at the four crematoriums in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
PMC to infuse ₹20cr every month into PMPML to recover losses
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to hand over ₹20 crore per month to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to cover its operational losses. PMPML, city's only public transport body, faced huge losses in the financial year 2021-22 mostly due to disruption in service due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced footfall. Total cumulative losses reached ₹610 crore during the financial year amid PMC's shareholding standing at 60 per cent.
-
Ludhiana MC chief directs health officials to ensure waste segregation
Facing flak over the failure of civic body to deal with solid waste management in city, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the health branch officials of MC on Wednesday and directed them to ensure waste segregation in city. The MC has also been facing the heat of National Green Tribunal for its failure to ensure source segregation of waste for over the last two years.
-
18 SPPU depts completes research project on underdeveloped Sindhudurg
Savitribai Phule Pune University for the first time involved 18 departments, from Nature Sciences to Social Sciences, to undertake a policy research project on Sindhudurg district. The project was launched in June 2021. According to Vaibhavi Pingale, project manager, SPPU Policy Research and Analysis, the varsity chose Sindhudurg as it found that the development of Konkan has been the lowest in terms of political, economic, socio-cultural, environmental aspects despite its natural advantage.
