pune news

PMC extends property tax amnesty scheme by 15 days

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the amnesty scheme for property taxpayers’ deadline of January 25 by 15 days
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the amnesty scheme for property taxpayers' deadline of January 25 by 15 days.
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 10:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the amnesty scheme for property taxpayers’ deadline of January 25 by 15 days. Under the scheme, tax defaulters will get 75 percentage rebate in fine amount.

PMC standing committee approved the proposal for extension on Tuesday.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Many elected members suggested to extend the scheme by 15 days and allow citizens to pay default tax amount.”

Property tax department head Vilas Kanade said, “The scheme was open from January 7 to January 26. PMC has given an extention, hoping to garner more revenue.”

PMC collected record property tax of 1,400 crore this year despite the Covid situation.

Rasne said, “PMC launched the amnesty plan twice in this financial year in an effort to recover maximum property tax dues from citizens.”

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
