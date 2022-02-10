PMC fails to comply effluent discharge norms, MPCB fines 90 lakh

PUNE The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has slapped a fine of ₹90 lakh on the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for not implementing the waste water treatment project.

The notice issued on February 3 states that the civic body has failed to comply with effluent discharge norms. This is the fifth notice in the last five years. Meanwhile, the civic body has decided to request MPCB to waive off fines on grounds that the necessary infrastructure was under construction.

The MPCB in its notice mentioned that the PMC had not adhered to the norms of erecting the necessary infrastructure for the treatment of waste water from domestic and commercial usage which was being released in the city rivers. The anti-pollution body is of the view that only 60% of effluents were being treated while 40 % were flowing directly into the river and natural ecosystems. Due to discharge of the pollutants, the oxygen level in the water bodies was getting depleted leading to an impact on public health.

MPCB regional officer Nitin Shinde said, “Taking into account the discharge of pollutants in the rivers and the pollution being caused, the decision was taken to impose a fine on the PMC. The civic body has been informed time and again but to no avail. The fine of ₹10 lakh per month has been calculated since April 2021 and the PMC urban development department has been given the letter to the effect.”

“The MPCB has served at least five such notices over the past five years and over a dozen reminders have been given to the civic administration. The PMC drainage department maintained that the civic body will be writing to the MPCB seeking waiver in the fine and will ensure that the necessary infrastructure is completed at the earliest. We are following the necessary guidelines of the MPCB and the infrastructure is being readied to meet the compliance standard,” said PMC in charge officer S Kandul.

BOX

Water Problem

Population : 45 lakh

Total water usage : 1350 MLD

Effluent water : 750 MLD

Treated effluent : 507 MLD

Non-treated effluent : 243 MLD