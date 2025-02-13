Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC flower exhibition on Feb 15-16

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2025 06:38 AM IST

The exhibition which will be inaugurated by municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale will have a total of 12 sections including table arrangements, flower and pot arrangements, salad decoration and medicinal plants

The Pune Municipal Corporation will organise fruits, flowers and vegetables exhibition at Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Garden located on Jungli Maharaj Road on February 15 and 16.

The Pune Municipal Corporation will organise fruits, flowers and vegetables exhibition at Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Garden located on Jungli Maharaj Road on February 15 and 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Pune Municipal Corporation will organise fruits, flowers and vegetables exhibition at Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Garden located on Jungli Maharaj Road on February 15 and 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Ashok Ghorpade, head of garden department, said, “The annual exhibition by the civic body receives a good response every year. We expect the same response this year too.”

The exhibition which will be inaugurated by municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale will have a total of 12 sections including table arrangements, flower and pot arrangements, salad decoration and medicinal plants.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On