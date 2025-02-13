PMC flower exhibition on Feb 15-16

The Pune Municipal Corporation will organise fruits, flowers and vegetables exhibition at Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Garden located on Jungli Maharaj Road on February 15 and 16. The Pune Municipal Corporation will organise fruits, flowers and vegetables exhibition at Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Garden located on Jungli Maharaj Road on February 15 and 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Ashok Ghorpade, head of garden department, said, “The annual exhibition by the civic body receives a good response every year. We expect the same response this year too.”

The exhibition which will be inaugurated by municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale will have a total of 12 sections including table arrangements, flower and pot arrangements, salad decoration and medicinal plants.