PMC forms quick response teams for monsoon emergencies

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 07, 2025 06:10 AM IST

The main task of the team will be to prevent waterlogging on roads and take immediate action in the event drains or sewers get blocked during heavy rain

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has constituted Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in all ward offices to tackle waterlogging and drain blockages during the monsoon. The teams will be on standby to respond urgently to rain-related emergencies across the city.

On Tuesday, additional municipal commissioner B P Prithviraj issued an order to that effect and deputed QRTs to each ward office. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
On Tuesday, additional municipal commissioner B P Prithviraj issued an order to that effect and deputed QRTs to each ward office. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Each team will work under the supervision of the assistant municipal commissioner and will include officers from the sewerage, road, motor vehicles, building and engineering departments at the ward level. The main task of the team will be to prevent waterlogging on roads and take immediate action in the event drains or sewers get blocked during heavy rain.

On Tuesday, additional municipal commissioner B P Prithviraj issued an order to that effect and deputed QRTs to each ward office.

Ganesh Sonune, head of the disaster management department of the PMC, said, “We form QRTs every year but this time, we have made them more comprehensive. Officials from all key departments, along with ward-level officers, have been included in the teams. The teams now include engineers from the road, building permissions, drainage, and motor vehicles departments so that decisions can be taken on the spot with the help of the concerned officials.”

PMC officials said that special machines like jetting, suction, grabbers, and JCBs will be available round-the-clock to support these teams. The teams will operate in both day- and night- shifts to ensure quick relief and smooth drainage during the rainy season.

The remaining 20% of cleaning work is expected to be completed by June 7, officials said. “The cleaning work is being carried out across the city in both day- and night- shifts using available machinery like jetting machines, suction recyclers, grab machines, and JCBs,” a senior official said.

However, authorities acknowledged that despite pre-monsoon preparations, emergency blockages can occur during heavy rain leading to waterlogging or sewer overflow in certain areas. The QRTs are being formed to address such situations, they said.

Follow Us On