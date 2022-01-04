PMC garbage collector killed in hit-and-run in Mohammadwadi

PUNE A garbage collector working for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday morning while on duty.

The deceased man was identified as Rambhau Jadhav, 50, who was collecting garbage with his colleague Krushna Gaikwad, 40, a resident of Mondhwa.

The two were walking around 9:50am on Monday near a Vitthal temple on the road connecting Mohammadwadi with Undri, according to the police.

“He was standing in one of the two containers that are attached to the garbage trucks for dry and wet waste. He was inside the container when a dumper truck rammed into it and he fell on the road due to the impact. He was rushed to a local government facility and then a private hospital where he was declared dead and then taken to Sassoon hospital,” said assistant sub-inspector Pratap Doifode of Kondhwa police station.

The dumper truck rammed into the two men who were standing near the garbage collection unit. Jadhav fell on the road and sustained injuries on his head which caused his death. The dumper truck, meanwhile, fled the spot without stopping.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a) and 338 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 132(1)(c) of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Kondhwa police station.