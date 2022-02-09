PMC gets 14K applications for Covid aid against 9K deaths

PUNE As of February 8, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 14,278 Covid aid applications as against 9,000 deaths reported by the civic body due Covid-19. The applications have come in from the kin of deceased. Until now the civic body has process over 8,000 applications. The number of application supersede the number of deaths reported due to duplications or by those who reside out of Pune but were declared dead in a hospital located within the PMC limits.

Out of the 14,278 applications, 9,001 have been approved by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), 2,595 have been rejected, 1,662 are under scrutiny and the rest are under process at various levels. The civic body has multiple levels to scrutinise the applications, under the designated officer, medical health officer and then the zonal level. Although the state government had initially said that these applications will be cleared within a month, the software upgrades and scrutiny has delayed the approval in some cases.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of public health department at PMC said, “Although PMC has reported close to 9,309 deaths, the civic body has received about 14,000 claims and the reason could be duplication or claims by multiple relatives for the same deceased person. Also, we do get claims from people who lived outside PMC limits but were declared dead by a hospital situated within PMC limits. We only expect the claimants to repeatedly check the status or they can even meet officials at the zonal level and upgrade any documents if required.”

The state government had declared ex-gratia of ₹50,000 for anyone who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the state.

Duplication of aid applications

14,278- Total no. of applications

9,001- approved by District Disaster Management Authority

2,595 -rejected

1,662 -under scrutiny

1,020- under process