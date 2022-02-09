Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC gives nod to cancer, multi-specialty hospital
pune news

PMC gives nod to cancer, multi-specialty hospital

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given its nod to erect a dedicated cancer hospital on the lines of Tata Memorial at Baner and a multispecialty hospital at Warje
(Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Feb 09, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByHTC

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given its nod to erect a dedicated cancer hospital on the lines of Tata Memorial at Baner and a multispecialty hospital at Warje. The cost of the cancer hospital will be around Rs700 crore while that of the multispecialty hospital will be about Rs350 crore.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “Both hospitals will be erected on a public-private partnership basis and the contractor party can take loans for erecting these hospitals. These projects were proposed in the budget and the standing committee has given its nod to them. The PMC has identified lands for both the hospitals.”

The number of cancer patients is increasing and the cost of cancer treatment is astronomical. As per data, for every 1 lakh people, there are 90 persons suffering from cancer. The Tata Memorial is located in Mumbai and cancer patients from all over Maharashtra go there for treatment. Considering this, the PMC decided to erect a dedicated cancer hospital in Pune that would provide treatment at lower costs. The hospital will have some beds reserved for poor people and they will be charged as per CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) rates. Some beds will be in the private category. Rasne said that the hospital will not only help Punekars but also people from western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

The PMC will get income from both hospitals, Rasane claimed.

