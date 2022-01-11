PMC gives nod to extend garbage processing plant capacity by 200 metric tonne at Uruli Devachi

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday gave its nod to extend the garbage processing capacity by 200 metric tonne per day at Uruli Devachi garbage depot.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “With 23 villages being merged in Pune city, the daily garbage collection has increased. It has become difficult to manage the additional garbage generated in these villages. Considering this, we have decided to increase the processing limit at the existing plant in Uruli Devachi.”

According to officials. after merging the 23 villages, the daily garbage collection has reached 2,200 to 2,300 metric tonne. From this about 250 to 300 metric tonne garbage goes for recycling. The remaining 1,800 to 1,900 metric tonne garbage needs to be processed.

The existing company had proposed to increase the plants capacity by 200 metric tonne. The PMC approved the proposal and decided to handover one acre land for the same at Uruli Devachi garbage depot.

The PMC has approved the setting up and operating innovative system for garden waste in the city. As Pune has enough greenery, large number of garden waste is getting generated in the city. The operator would set up the plant as well as run it for next 10 years, said officials.

Rasane said that along with this, the standing committee has also given a nod to treat the surplus garbage pilled at Ramtekadi garbage depot which is lying ideal for the last few weeks.