PMC identifies 76 ‘critical spots’ prone to flooding in Pune, 59 cleared
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 76 ‘critical spots’ that are prone to flooding or water logging, of which 59 were cleared till May 23, officials from PMCs sewerage, maintenance and repair department said.
As part of annual activity, the PMC has so far completed 80% of nullah cleaning work ahead of monsoon to avoid flooding. The deadline for pre-monsoon cleaning work is May 31 and PMC has expressed confidence that it will complete work within deadline.The total length of drains cleared so far stands at 125.15 kilometres.
According to information provided by the PMCs sewerage, maintenance and repair department, the work for the clearing out the drains that are prone to flooding during monsoons has been going on since May 11.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the onset of the southwest monsoon is likely on June 7 or 8.
The department has divided the city into five zones and then further into 15 ward offices. The clearing work is being done by contractors. There is one contractor for every ward office, that makes 15 contractors in PMC area.The clearing of drains/culverts is being done on a priority first bases. This means that the drains that are more critical are cleared first, said officials.
Santosh Tandale, superintending engineer from PMCs sewerage, maintenance and repair department said, “The department should be able to clear out the drains by the stipulated deadline well before monsoons arrive.”
Nullahs from Sinhgad road, Ahmednagar road, Bibvewadi, Kondhwa, Aundh-Baner ward office, among others have been cleared.
The civic activists, however, have raised questions over the work. Qaneez Sukhrani, a civic activist and Convenors – Association of Nagar Road Citizens Forum said, “The PMC should focus on finding a long-term solution. If they consistently clean the drains, then such steps would not be required pre - monsoon and would fully deal with the problem”
The clearing or cleaning of nullahs and storm water lines mostly include debris or garbage that is lying around as it leads to flooding in those areas, said PMC officials.
Almost all of the 76 critical spots that the PMC has identified are banks of nullahs or low lying areas. Some of these spots are along the ambil odha (stream) that starts at Katraj kale and passes through Padmawati, Sahakarnagar area. The same stream had witnessed flash floods during 2019, resulting in 26 persons losing their lives. At the same time, PMC has already undertaken nullah-widening and cleaning on Sinhgad road as part of monsoon preparedness works.
The PMC has also identified 373 culverts out of which 305 have already been cleared, deadline for which is May 31.
Medha Tadpatrikar founder-trustee of Keshav Sita Memorial Foundation Trust, an environment NGO said, “It seems to be a difficult task at hand for the PMC considering they are so close to the deadline but it is not impossible.”
Educating people on what causes the clogging of drains in the first place should also be a priority. “We need to first understand what causes the clogging of the drains so that we do not face the same problem from next year” Tadpatrikar added.
