PMC increases Covid vax centres for kids from 5 to 40

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start vaccination for kids aged between 18-15 years of age from January 3.

To ensure smooth administration and crowd management of beneficiaries, the civic body has increased the number of Covid dedicated vaccination centres for kids in this age group from earlier 5 to 40 which are spread across the city, according to a civic official.

Beneficiaries would be required to carry a government issued identification card during vaccination.

Beneficiaries can register themselves online through Co-WIN website or through walk-in facilities as 50% of the doses are reserved for online vaccination and 50% for walk-in beneficiaries.