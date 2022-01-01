Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC increases Covid vax centres for kids from 5 to 40
PMC increases Covid vax centres for kids from 5 to 40

To ensure smooth administration and crowd management of beneficiaries, the civic body has increased the number of Covid dedicated vaccination centres for kids in this age group from earlier 5 to 40 which are spread across the city, according to a civic official
Beneficiaries can register themselves online through Co-WIN website or through walk-in facilities as 50% of the doses are reserved for online vaccination and 50% for walk-in beneficiaries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondenrt

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start vaccination for kids aged between 18-15 years of age from January 3.

Beneficiaries would be required to carry a government issued identification card during vaccination.

Beneficiaries can register themselves online through Co-WIN website or through walk-in facilities as 50% of the doses are reserved for online vaccination and 50% for walk-in beneficiaries.

