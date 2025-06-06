PMC launches tree clinic van to promote urban green health

To mark the World Environment Day, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday launched the tree clinic van that will inspect and ensure health of trees besides promoting environmental awareness among citizens, said officials. Officials and staff from the tree authority department demonstrated the van’s operations during the launch. (HT PHOTO)

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram inaugurated the facility in the presence of additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP and other officials.

Officials and staff from the tree authority department demonstrated the van’s operations during the launch.

“The tree clinic van will cover injured trees by removing nails, metal wires, or damaged cages. Besides, following expert advice from botanists and tree experts, it will raise public awareness about tree plantation, protection, and care,” said Ashok Ghorpade, garden superintendent, PMC.

The initiative also supports PMC’s ongoing campaign “Plant Trees, Save Trees” focussing on the importance of green cover in urban areas. PMC has urged citizens to report any injured or neglected trees to 9146383383, toll-free 18001030222, WhatsApp 9689900002, Chatbot: 8888251001 and www.complaints.pmc.gov.in

As per officials, PMC also launched a new IEC (information, education, communication) van to spread messages about tree conservation and urban environmental responsibility. The civic body, along with private organisations and NGOs, planted 3,879 saplings across various departments. PMC is offering local saplings at ₹5 each to citizens and voluntary organisations from June 5 to August 14 under the tree plantation drive. Saplings can be collected from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden Nursery, near Balgandharva Rangmandir, Jungli Maharaj Road; between 8am and 4pm (excluding Sundays and public holidays). Citizens can contact 9689930024 and 9689938523 for more details regarding the green drive.