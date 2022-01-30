PMC lodged FIRs against 45 bogus doctors since 2013

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) since 2013 has lodged 46 FIRs against 45 bogus doctors on various charges, and the health department of the corporation has been directed to go all out against quacks through a health ministry order during the second week of January this year. The ministry has ordered all health departments across Maharashtra to ensure strict action against such practitioners.

The 45 doctors stand accused of various charges including practising without bonafide degrees, practising without licenses, practising by seeking registration with the state medical council, and practising in domains other than their subject of expertise. The PMC administration said that they have found malpractices related to practising without registration and holding degrees from states other than Maharashtra.

Assistant medical officer Kalpana Baliwant said, “Till date, criminal cases have been lodged against 45 doctors in 46 different FIRs in the city. There is a case where a medical practitioner faces two FIRs. The ‘Bogus Doctor Finding and Action Committee’ meets every three months and recently a meeting was held where the issue was analysed and introspected in detail. Once we complete our verification, the details are sent to the legal department which examines the case and then an FIR is lodged.”

The Bogus Doctor Finding and Action Committee has been constituted under PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, PMC health officer, assistant health officer, and members of non-government organisations (NGOs) to delve deep into various complaints received by the civic body about malpractices and irregularities on the part of the accused medical practitioners (having questionable credentials). In the last three years alone, 10 FIRs have been lodged against bogus doctors found operating without valid registration and qualifications under the guidance of assistant medical officer Kalpana Baliwant.

Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, “As per government orders, the committee has been formed and we are taking very strong action against those found engaged in malpractices. As per the order of the health department, action has been taken and more action will be taken soon.”

The PMC health department has also listed out challenges such as the lack of awareness among the police regarding how to register an FIR against bogus doctors. The health department has faced critical situations at police chowkies and police stations where the officers had no idea under which sections of the IPC charges could be lodged against the accused. The department has drawn the police’s attention to videos on social media where unqualified persons are peddling medical cure prescriptions and cheating citizens.

Past incidents

Meanwhile, in December 2021 the Pune city police busted an illegal hair treatment and transplant clinic in Vimannagar, where three bogus doctors were arrested for cheating over 300 customers. According to the police, the accused were operating the Hair Magica Hair Transplant and Aesthetic Studio at the Sky Max Mall in Vimannagar without medical qualifications. Pune Municipal Corporation’s zonal medical officer Dr Rekha Galande lodged an FIR against Shahrukh Haider Shah and Chaitali Mhaske, both residents of Vadgaonsheri; and Panchshila Shendge, a resident of Ramwadi. Police Inspector Jayant Rajurkar said, “The accused pretended to be hair transplant expert doctors and duped customers of lakhs of rupees by playing with their lives. They did not have a valid license to conduct the business,” she said.

Committee constituted

As per the directives of the state government’s department of medical education and drugs, the municipal corporation level committee has been constituted. The chairman of the said committee is the municipal commissioner, the member-secretary is a medical officer of health; other members are the assistant medical officer of health, a legal expert, an information and public relations officer, and zonal medical officers.