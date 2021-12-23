PMC okays sanitary waste disposal project at Hadapsar

PUNE: Despite opposition from elected members of the area, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body has cleared the proposal to set up sanitary waste disposal project at Hadapsar.

Hadapsar elected members asked why PMC is setting up garbage waste projects in their locality and not executing plans like Metro.

PMC general body gave its nod to the proposal by calling vote.

PMC plans to erect the new sanitary waste programme at the cost of Rs25 crore at Hadapsar, a proposal put forth by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

As per the proposal, PMC would not give fees to the contractor for the first three years, later the standing committee will decide the fees.

Former mayor Vaishali Bankar said, “Why the administration is not thinking about other areas for garbage projects. During the Swacch Bharat survey, PMC gave fake information about cleanliness. If the teams visited the garbage depo and our locality, PMC would get exposed.”

NCP member Yogesh Sasane said, “PMC is claiming that the project is free and civic body would not need to pay fees. But PMC is giving land free of cost which is not mentioned in it.”

Despite opposition from NCP and elected members from Hadapsar area, the proposal was approved with 72 votes in favour and 26 against it.