PMC, PCMC likely to get an administrator due to delayed civic elections

PUNE With the State Election Commission’s (SEC) notification making it clear that the panel structure for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations will be finalised by March 2, the elections for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad corporation are likely to be announced by mid March and the voting may take place by April.

In such a scenario, when the term of the civic body ends, the state government may appoint an administrator for a few days for both the corporations. Already, the municipal commissioner has taken charge as an administrator at Aurangabad and some other civic bodies on the directives of the state government as the term of these corporations ended, though elections could not be held due to Covid.

Besides Covid, the state government also decided to wait for a decision from Supreme Court over OBC quota which was scrapped for local bodies.

As Pune Municipal Corproration’s (PMC) tenure ends in the first week of March, the state government may ask for appointment of an administrator instead of offering extension to all the elected members.

One of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader requesting anonymity, “It is good that the elections are delayed. Usually, elections are held two months before ending the tenure of the civic body though model code of conduct does not allow us take up fresh work. Due to Covid-19 pandemic this year, we could not spend our budget entirely. If we get these two months grace period, it is good for us.”

Once the elections are announced, corporators cannot inaugurate or announce fresh work while municipal administration handles the routine work. Appointment of an administrator in that case will not affect any political party, said the BJP corporator on anonymity.

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) senior leader on anonymity said, “If the ruling party corporators are not in action for a few weeks due to the power of the administrator, it will be good as they won’t be able to influence voters.”

