PMC plans to appoint single contractor for pay and park facilities across city

For the first time, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint a single contractor to manage 30 pay and park facilities erected by the civic body across the city.

Though some contractors opposed the appointment of a single contractor, the court gave a decision in favour of PMC to appoint a single contractor for pan city.

There are many complaints over the pay and parking in the city. Many times, the contractors are charging more for citizens despite the civic body fixing the rates for each vehicle category. Even some parking facilities are getting misused. Many contractors have not paid dues in time to the civic body.

Many a times there are fights between citizens and contractors over parking vehicles at the parking spots.

Considering these challenges, the civic body in a first decided to float a single tender and appoint a single pan-city contractor.

PMC additional city engineer Srinivas Bonala said, “We have floated the tender for 30 pay and parking facilities for the first time. We brought many changes in the tender. The contractor needs to install CCTV cameras in all parking facilities for the safety of citizens and vehicles, there should be uniform rates for parking, It is expected that PMC should get real time information for the parked vehicles in the facility.”

Bonala said, “We even expected that either PMC or the contractor would develop the app for the parking facility. Once the real time entries would start, the citizens would be able to get information online whether parking is available in a particular parking site. It would help them to plan travel in advance.”

Another PMC official said on anonymity, “There is opposition from some contractors for floating the single tender for all 30 main parking facilities. Even some of them approached the civil court but the court had given a decision in favour of the PMC.”

Another officer from PMC said on anonymity, “Though this is a good proposal, it came in between Covid -19 pandemic. We are a little worried that whether the professional contractors would give respond to this proposal immediately or not but this proposal is good for citizens and the PMC.”