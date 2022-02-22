PMC plans to inaugurate 143 new PMPML e-buses during Modi’s visit

PUNE BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to inaugurate e-buses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has procured 350 electrical buses and 143 are ready and parked at various depots.

PMPML chief engineer Sunil Burse said, “The remaining buses will be delivered in a phase-wise manner in the next few weeks. Registration and other formalities will be carried out before rolling out the buses for commuters.”

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We plan the inauguration of metro corridors, river front development project, e-buses and other projects by the prime minister. Will announce the details soon.”

Burse said, “PMPML already has 150 cost-effective e-buses in its fleet since last three years. As the central and state governments plan to promote e-buses, the board of directors has given nod to procure 500 new e-buses. PMPML has given work order for 350 buses and the remaining will be procured later. Technical check-up of arrived buses is being carried out at Central Institute of Road Transport.”

