PMC receives 2,130 applications, 437 approved by Covid grievance redressal committee

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 2,130 applications under the grievance redressal procedure where the kin of Covid-19 deceased patients can reapply for ex-gratia of ₹50,000.

Out of the 2,130 applications, 437 have been approved so far, said officials.

Till February 22, 2022, as many as 9,425 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in the PMC limits and through the ex-gratia portal, more than 14,000 applications were received by the civic authority. Out of which 8,771 applications were approved and 2,606 were not approved.

“The relatives of the Covid-19 victims who received the message regarding disapproval, have to appeal to the grievance redressal committee,” said Dr Ashish Bharati, head of PMC health department.

According to the information shared by the district officials, there is a record of 19,654 Covid deaths as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). However, 28,902 applications for the Covid-19 ex-gratia of 50,000 have been received through the portal. Out of which, 19,360 applications have been approved by the district disaster management authority.

The highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the Pune district have been reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area.