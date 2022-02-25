PMC receives 2,130 applications, 437 approved by Covid grievance redressal committee
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 2,130 applications under the grievance redressal procedure where the kin of Covid-19 deceased patients can reapply for ex-gratia of ₹50,000.
Out of the 2,130 applications, 437 have been approved so far, said officials.
Till February 22, 2022, as many as 9,425 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in the PMC limits and through the ex-gratia portal, more than 14,000 applications were received by the civic authority. Out of which 8,771 applications were approved and 2,606 were not approved.
“The relatives of the Covid-19 victims who received the message regarding disapproval, have to appeal to the grievance redressal committee,” said Dr Ashish Bharati, head of PMC health department.
According to the information shared by the district officials, there is a record of 19,654 Covid deaths as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). However, 28,902 applications for the Covid-19 ex-gratia of 50,000 have been received through the portal. Out of which, 19,360 applications have been approved by the district disaster management authority.
The highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the Pune district have been reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area.
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.