PMC recovers 186 crore in property tax, cracks down on defaulters

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recovered ₹186 crore in property tax dues using measures such as playing a band outside defaulters’ homes, disconnecting water connections, and sealing properties.
Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC property tax department, said, “Since launching the drive on December 2, 2024, the civic body has recovered ₹186.54 crore as of February 4. We also published a list of top 100 defaulters. So far, PMC has sealed 150 properties, disconnected water supply to 20 properties, and played a band outside 825 properties.”
Jagtap said legal action has been initiated against Singhgad Technical Institute for failing to pay property tax as per the court orders. “We have filed a contempt of court petition against the institute,” he said.
The list of top 100 property tax defaulters includes dues totaling ₹334.10 crore. Meanwhile, PMC is also pursuing outstanding payments from government entities, with 438 government-owned properties collectively owing ₹93.24 crore.
Of 14.80 lakh taxable properties in Pune, 9.29 lakh owners have cleared their dues. PMC has urged defaulters to pay immediately to avoid strict action, officials said.
