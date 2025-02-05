PMC recovers 186 crore in property tax, cracks down on defaulters

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recovered ₹186 crore in property tax dues using measures such as playing a band outside defaulters’ homes, disconnecting water connections, and sealing properties. Meanwhile, PMC is also pursuing outstanding payments from government entities, with 438 government-owned properties collectively owing ₹ 93.24 crore. (HT PHOTO)

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC property tax department, said, “Since launching the drive on December 2, 2024, the civic body has recovered ₹186.54 crore as of February 4. We also published a list of top 100 defaulters. So far, PMC has sealed 150 properties, disconnected water supply to 20 properties, and played a band outside 825 properties.”

Jagtap said legal action has been initiated against Singhgad Technical Institute for failing to pay property tax as per the court orders. “We have filed a contempt of court petition against the institute,” he said.

The list of top 100 property tax defaulters includes dues totaling ₹334.10 crore. Meanwhile, PMC is also pursuing outstanding payments from government entities, with 438 government-owned properties collectively owing ₹93.24 crore.

Of 14.80 lakh taxable properties in Pune, 9.29 lakh owners have cleared their dues. PMC has urged defaulters to pay immediately to avoid strict action, officials said.