Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC removes 676 staff employed at merged villages
pune news

PMC removes 676 staff employed at merged villages

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune zilla parishad found that grampanchyats recruited excess staff
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar expelled 676 staff recruited at the 23 villages merged with the municipal corporation. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar expelled 676 staff recruited at the 23 villages merged with the municipal corporation.

Following reports of recruitment fraud found at posts related to merged villages, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar had directed an inquiry and necessary action.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune zilla parishad found that grampanchyats recruited excess staff before handing over the villages to the municipal corporation as the employees at the latter’s offices draw more salaries.

Later, as zilla parishad submitted different numbers of excess staff, PMC was unable to give its staff salaries. After verifying documents, Kumar issued the order to remove 676 employees and asked regional ward offices to clear their dues and stop further payments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP