Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC resumes biometric attendance system
pune news

PMC resumes biometric attendance system

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) resumes biometric attendance at its offices from Thursday
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) resumes biometric attendance (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 19, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) resumes biometric attendance at its offices from Thursday. The practice was stopped in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the circular instructing the civic staff to register attendance through the biometric system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP