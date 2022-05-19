PMC resumes biometric attendance system
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) resumes biometric attendance at its offices from Thursday
Published on May 19, 2022 11:34 PM IST
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) resumes biometric attendance at its offices from Thursday. The practice was stopped in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the circular instructing the civic staff to register attendance through the biometric system.
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}