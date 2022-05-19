PMC resumes biometric attendance system

Road-widening work causes power outages in Katraj, nearby areas

Although load shedding is not taking place in any part of Maharashtra, random power outages continue to inconvenience the residents of Katraj and nearby areas as power supply cables are getting damaged by the ongoing road-widening work from Katraj chowk to Navale bridge. The localities that have faced inconvenience over the last six months include Katraj, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Santoshnagar, Jambhulwadi, Gujarwadi, Mangadewadi and Bharati Vidyapeeth. However, complaints have increased in the last one month.