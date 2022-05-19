PMC resumes biometric attendance system
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) resumes biometric attendance at its offices from Thursday. The practice was stopped in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the circular instructing the civic staff to register attendance through the biometric system.
-
Road-widening work causes power outages in Katraj, nearby areas
Although load shedding is not taking place in any part of Maharashtra, random power outages continue to inconvenience the residents of Katraj and nearby areas as power supply cables are getting damaged by the ongoing road-widening work from Katraj chowk to Navale bridge. The localities that have faced inconvenience over the last six months include Katraj, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Santoshnagar, Jambhulwadi, Gujarwadi, Mangadewadi and Bharati Vidyapeeth. However, complaints have increased in the last one month.
-
Noida authority’s demolition move forces farmers to stage protest
A group of farmers, disgruntled by the Noida authority razing a farmer's house in Nangli Wazidpur, Sector 135, on Wednesday, attempted to gherao Uttar Pradesh industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Thursday during his visit to the authority office in Sector 6 on Thursday. Authority officials maintained that they demolished the house because they had acquired the land in 2016. However, farmer Naval Singh's insisted that the land belongs to him, not the authority.
-
Day 2 of roadways staff strike: Govt buses stay off road, passengers a harried lot in Ludhiana
Around 200 government buses stayed off road on Thursday as the Punjab Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees' Union indefinite strike over delayed salaries, regularisation of contractual employees, and other demands entered its second day. Though private buses were operational, the passengers had to wait for long period of time to board a bus. On May 18, only the roadways/Punbus services were halted by the protesting employees.
-
Yogi inaugurates picture gallery, NeVA service centre
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new picture gallery and National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) service centre on the state assembly's premises in the presence of assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday. Mahana briefed the chief minister about implementation of the e-Vidhan application in the forthcoming budget session of state legislature commencing on May 23. Besides having modern computers, the NeVA service centre also has a video conferencing facility.
-
Delhi: Singed by spate of infernos, EDMC lays out rules to avoid landfill fires
The SOPs come as Delhi has seen an increase in landfill fires -- three major fires at Ghazipur landfill and one at Bhalswa landfill over the last two months -- amid heatwave conditions in the city. Jai Prakash Chaudhary, secretary of Safai Sena, an organisation of 12,000 waste collectors, said that the civic body should first develop material recovery centres near landfill sites and dhalaos where waste can be segregated.
