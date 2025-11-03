Pune: After spending crores on repairing uneven drainage chambers, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address recurring road hazards and improve safety for motorists. PMC rolls out SOP to fix uneven drainage chambers

On Friday, PMC’s road department kicked off a project to level drainage chambers across the city, employing advanced technology as part of the Pune Grand Challenge. The initiative comes ahead of an international cycling competition in January, aiming to raise over 15,000 chambers along a 75 km cycling route to road level.

Uneven manholes have long caused potholes, accidents, and traffic disruption, while previous repairs failed due to a lack of clear guidelines for contractors. The new SOP addresses this by precisely cutting the area around each chamber, replacing lids or frames as needed, and levelling them with high-quality cement that hardens within four to five hours. Deep chambers will receive precast concrete rings, followed by a thin asphalt layer to ensure a smooth road surface.

PMC Superintendent Engineer Ashish Jadhav said the civic body spends ₹7–8 crore annually on footpath and chamber repairs, with around 30% allocated to levelling uneven chambers. “Contractors have been instructed to follow the new SOP, and work has already begun,” he added.

The citywide initiative follows a December 2024 survey that identified over 1,500 uneven chambers. Pune has more than 50,000 drainage chambers, and the PMC hopes the new SOP—if successful—will form the basis for a citywide levelling project.

In a related move, the road department will launch a campaign from November 2 to make Pune’s roads pothole-free, repairing damage caused by metro construction, cable laying, and the monsoon. Residents are optimistic that the twin initiatives will finally deliver smoother, safer roads across the city.