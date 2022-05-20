PMC seals 221 kiosks in Tulsibaug over non-payment of license fee

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities have sealed 221 kiosks operating on the footpaths in Tulsibaug during a drive for the pending recovery of license fees worth ₹3 crore since 2018.

PMC had sent a bill of ₹3 crore as pending arrears to the kiosk owners as per the revised rates approved by the general body in 2018.

Due to Covid-19 norms and lockdown, the kiosk owners deferred the payment citing economic losses during the said period.

The PMC had been sending notices to them regularly and directed them to pay the remaining dues, but all their pleas had fallen on deaf ears, encroachment department officials stated.

Madhav Jagtap, chief of PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “ We had been sending notices since 2018 demanding dues to be paid but to no avail. After taking approval from the commissioner, we took action in the larger interest of the administration to recover the pendency of ₹3 crores. The kiosks have been sealed as per the order of the commissioner.”

Suresh Ghodke, a kiosk owner, said, “The PMC should have given a warning and then taken action. We are ready to pay the pending dues but in instalments.”