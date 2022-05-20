PMC seals 221 kiosks in Tulsibaug over non-payment of license fee
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities have sealed 221 kiosks operating on the footpaths in Tulsibaug during a drive for the pending recovery of license fees worth ₹3 crore since 2018.
PMC had sent a bill of ₹3 crore as pending arrears to the kiosk owners as per the revised rates approved by the general body in 2018.
Due to Covid-19 norms and lockdown, the kiosk owners deferred the payment citing economic losses during the said period.
The PMC had been sending notices to them regularly and directed them to pay the remaining dues, but all their pleas had fallen on deaf ears, encroachment department officials stated.
Madhav Jagtap, chief of PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “ We had been sending notices since 2018 demanding dues to be paid but to no avail. After taking approval from the commissioner, we took action in the larger interest of the administration to recover the pendency of ₹3 crores. The kiosks have been sealed as per the order of the commissioner.”
Suresh Ghodke, a kiosk owner, said, “The PMC should have given a warning and then taken action. We are ready to pay the pending dues but in instalments.”
Covid, Russia-Ukraine war have impacted economy but inflation in India less than rest of world: Rajnath Singh
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party leader and union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the inflation in India is less as compared to the rest of the world. The inflation in USA is the highest in the last 40 years, Singh said. Singh was in Pune and addressed the BJP Pune unit's office-bearers and workers.
After rejection of PIL, BJP leader seeks permission for research on Taj Mahal
LUCKNOW Ayodhya-based BJP leader, Dr Rajneesh Singh, has written a letter to the union ministry of culture, seeking permission for research on the Taj Mahal and opening of 22 locked rooms of the monument for his study. In this letter, Singh urged the ASI to constitute a five-member committee to ascertain facts about the Taj Mahal. A copy of the letter has also been marked to director-general, ASI, New Delhi, and ASI office, Agra circle.
Pune BJP leaders accuse MVA of incompetence in OBC reservation
PUNE After the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for local body polls in Madhya Pradesh with Other Backward Classreservation, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Pune unit and their OBC cell lashed out at the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its “ineptness” in completing the triple test which would have ensured reservation for the State's OBC community ahead of the local body polls.
CCS University to dispatch degrees free of charge
Chaudhary Charan Singh University has decided to dispatch degrees through the post office free of charge. Students need to register their details on the university's website to avail this facility. Students were deprived of receiving their degrees. University's media in-charge Mitendra Kunar Gupta said that the university had signed an MoU with the post office to dispatch degrees. Those who want a duplicate degree need to follow the old procedure of applying only at the university.
Nana Patole to visit Ayodhya on June 7
NAGPUR Call it a game of subtle political one-upmanship, but on the day Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray put his much-hyped June 5 visit to Ayodhya on hold, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced that he would visit Ayodhya for darshan on June 7. Patole said that the chief mahant of Dashrath Gadi in Ayodhya, Brijmohan Das, met him at Congress office in Mumbai last week and invited him to Ayodhya.
