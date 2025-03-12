PMC seals Sinhgad Institute offices, initiates process of auctioning Erandwane property

To recover the property tax dues worth ₹345 crore, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday conducted a mega drive and sealed the administrative offices belonging to some of Singhgad Institute’s premises. The PMC even has initiated the process of auctioning the Singhgad College’s Erandwane property. The education campus will open for students, PMC officials have clarified. (HT PHOTO)

Though PMC has sealed the college’s properties, it ensured that it will not affect the students and only the offices of the institute have been sealed. The education campus will open for students, PMC officials have clarified.

PMC property tax department head Madhav Jagtap said, “PMC has sealed almost 50 properties of the Singhgad College. They have dues worth ₹345 crore. Despite giving several notices and reminders, the institute has failed to repay the property tax for PMC.”

Sinhgad Institute did not respond to the allegations.

According to Jagtap, the civic body has started the auction of one of the properties located at Erandwane to recover the dues. As a part of the drive, PMC staff visited various offices of the institution and sealed their properties.

Another PMC officer said, “Though PMC has taken the action, by considering the academic activity, the civic body has ensured that it will not affect the students. The classrooms and campuses are open. PMC took action at Vadgaon Budruk, Kondwa and Erandwana premises.”

Previous few years before too, PMC had taken action against the institute for property tax dues.

As only a few days are left for the conclusion of the fiscal year 2024-25, PMC is focussing on recovering maximum dues by the end of March.