PMC seeks 36 deputy collector and tehsildar-ranked officers to conduct civic polls

Pune: Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has written to the divisional commissioner with demand for 36 deputy collector and tehsildar-rank officers for the upcoming civic elections. Pune, India - December 29, 2018: Demonstration of new VVPAT machine to the citizens and representative of political parties by Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram at the collector office along with Monica Singh, district deputy electoral officer and others. in Pune, India, on Saturday, December 29, 2018.-HT photo

In his letter, Ram stated that the state election commission has already begun preparations for the civic polls and, as per the guidelines, deputy collector-rank officers must be appointed as poll and assistant poll officers. He urged that the required officers be appointed at the earliest.

“For 15 regional ward offices, PMC will require 17 deputy collector-rank officers as election officers and 17 tehsildar-rank officers as assistant election officers. In addition, officers will be needed to monitor candidate accounts and oversee compliance,” he said.

Altogether, the civic body has sought 36 officers from the revenue department of the Pune division to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

With the poll process already underway, the civic administration has begun its preparations.