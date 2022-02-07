PMC seeks 7 crore to shift debris from the city

PUNE To deal with increasing debris, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed allocation of ₹7 crore to shift waste generated in the city to a dedicated place.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has placed a proposal in front of the standing committee for approval of funds for transportation of debris in the city.

“PMC administration requires funds for collection and transportation of construction and demolition debris waste to designated locations,” reads the proposal.

One of the civic officials on anonymity said, “Construction or redevelopment debris are dumped along with garbage at many places. While PMC can keep vigilance at big construction sites, it is difficult to monitor minor works.”

PMC plans to shift debris from the city to designated location and carry out segregation and processing.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “We will study the proposal and take appropriate decisions.”