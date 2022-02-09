PMC seeks Centre’s ok to staff neonatal ICUs in civic hospitals

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has written to the Central government under its programme implementation plan (PIP) for permission, machinery and manpower for two of its neonatal ICU units – at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and at Sonawane hospital.

The staff recruited under PIP would be dedicated and not be transferred to resolve manpower issues of the PMC .

The civic body aims to run the facility and avoid referring patients elsewhere.

Staff and the machinery would be recruited for the 12 NICU beds at Sonawane, 17 at he Rajiv Gandhi hospital and also OICU beds at Kamala Nehru hospital, apart from eight high dependency units and four ICU beds at other civic hospitals.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the PMC’s health department said, “We have written to the central government for manpower and machinery for our units under the PIP, almost a week ago. We have three NICU units as of now at Kamala Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and also Sonawane. This will be dedicated staff which will be appointed without being transferred to any other place. As of now we whenever we have any serious cases at NICU they are often referred to Sassoon hospital and with the new staff coming in we will not be referring cases to other hospitals.”

The civic body is strengthening its health infrastructure by recruiting staff on a permanent basis or on a contract basis. The PMC has also subleased multiple hospitals on public private partnership (PPP), at its major hospitals lack staff.

The PPP models have been in place at Kamala Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and at Sonawane and also at the dialysis unit in Kondhwa. Dr Bharti also said that that despite appointing a neurosurgeon, the civic body could not keep the doctor on as not many serious neuro cases were coming in to the civic hospital.