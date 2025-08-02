PMC seeks citizens’ suggestions in budgetary allocation

Pune: In a major push toward participatory governance, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens to suggest developmental works and civic improvements for the upcoming 2026–2027 municipal budget. The civic body has opened a public window from August 1 to September 1, 2025 to receive proposals directly through respective ward offices. Pune, India - Oct. 7, 2019: Pune Skyline (Yogesh Joshi story) in Pune, India, on Monday, October 7, 2019. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The initiative enables citizens to influence budgetary planning at the grassroots level by suggesting works related to roads, sanitation, public amenities and infrastructure. The idea of citizen-centric budget planning was first championed by NGO Janwani during 2006–2007 laying the foundation for structured public participation in urban governance.

According to the civic administration, a budgetary allocation up to ₹75 lakh can be made in one ward depending on the nature of the work and for two-member wards, worth ₹50 lakh can be proposed, ₹25 lakh for one ward. The absence of elected corporators since 2022 is directly affecting infrastructure development, particularly at the ward level, where most civic works fall under the said budget bracket.

These minor but essential work such as footpath repairs, drainage cleaning, streetlight installations, and road patchwork are recommended and monitored by corporators.

Civic rights activist Ashok Mehendale said, “The works can be suggested by any citizen, but most people are unaware. The deadline for submitting suggestions is October 10. In the absence of corporators, it’s important that citizens take charge and ensure their local priorities are communicated to PMC.” He emphasised the need for better public awareness and facilitation by the civic body to make citizen-driven process more accessible.

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “This is an opportunity for participative governance. Citizens can directly shape the kind of development they want to see in their neighbourhoods.”