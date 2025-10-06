PMC seeks feedback of artists, organisers before finalising design of upcoming auditorium

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought suggestions from artists, theatre managers and cultural organisers before finalising the design of its new auditorium coming up at Vadgaon Budruk, Sinhagad Road. The centre and auditorium will have an 800-seat auditorium, a music academy, an art gallery, and rehearsal halls. (HT)

The PMC’s cultural and building design department on Friday organised a site inspection of the Shri Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Cultural Centre and Auditorium coming up at Vadgaon Budruk wherein artists and event organisers were invited to share their inputs to make the facility artist-friendly and practically useful.

The inspection saw participation from Sunil Mahajan, president of Samvad Pune; Babasaheb Patil, president of the Marathi Film Association; and theatre managers Mohan Kulkarni, Sameer Hampii, Satyajit Dhandekar, and Pravin Barve. Senior civic officials including Rajesh Kamthe, chief manager, PMC’s cultural and building design department, were also present.

Mahajan said, “The construction of this theatre has been pending for several years. Since it will be a four-storeyed building, some changes are necessary to make it convenient for artists and backstage staff. The Sinhagad Road area truly needs a well-equipped theatre with all modern facilities, and we hope the final structure reflects that need.”

Echoing similar views, Patil said, “This project has been delayed for a long time and citizens are eagerly waiting for it to open. We have made several important suggestions keeping in mind both the artists and the audience. These should be implemented, and the work must be completed within the given timeframe.”

Kamthe said, “It is essential to understand the views of artists, theatre managers, and cultural organisers before finalising the project. We have recorded all their suggestions and will definitely make necessary changes.”

During the visit, the artists suggested several practical changes — a single dining hall on the ground floor, a small stage setup inside the art gallery on the first floor, a separate hall for small-scale events, and two rehearsal halls for theatre practice. The centre and auditorium will have an 800-seat auditorium, a music academy, an art gallery, and rehearsal halls. Although construction has been in progress for the past few years, the project has not yet reached its final stage.