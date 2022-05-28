PMC serves notices to owners of 245 dilapidated wadas in Pune

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has served notices to 245 dilapidated wadas (old structures) ahead of monsoon season citing it as unstable and risky to stay, officials said.

“Any untoward incident can happen if prompt action is not taken. We have also razed 14 dilapidated wadas which were dangerous. We are keeping a watch on owners and occupants of wadas whom we have informed to demolish the structure,” said Sudhir Kadam, building permission department, PMC.

PMC has divided wadas into three categories C1, C2 and C3. The structures that need to be razed fall in C1 category while C2 structures need repairs and minor works are required for C3 structures.

Every year, PMC surveys old wadas.

According to the civic officials, PMC has started razing old, dilapidated and unoccupied wadas after serving notices to its owners. The action was taken based on yearly survey conducted during summer.

The demolitions were carried out primarily in peth areas, with most structures located in Somwar peth, Kasba peth, Ghorpade peth, Mangalwar peth and nearby areas.

PMC reports cases of accidents caused due to the falling sections of these wadas. Many citizens have suffered injuries or lost their lives due to such accidents. Disputes between tenants and owners have put off redevelopment of these properties for years. Warnings and legal notices have not stopped some residents from staying in old and dilapidated wadas and houses putting their lives at risk. Residents of these old, dilapidated structures often fear that they will lose their claim over the building once the builder redevelops the structure.

Many redevelopment or repairs projects have ground to a halt due to legal battles. The civic body had sought police help to vacate dangerous buildings in some cases. Over the years the weakened structures have collapsed causing a loss of lives and injury to the inhabitants

