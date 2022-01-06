PMC sets Jan 20 deadline to restore roads in peth areas

PUNE The delayed restoration of dug-up roads is a major problem for the residents of from peth areas. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now set deadline to restore all the streets in original form by January 20.

The PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “The work is expected to be completed on time.”

The PMC is rushing to complete its ambitious 24x7 water supply project. The project’s deadline is March 2023 and with the PMC election knocking at the door, the project has picked up pace. However, roads have been dug up in the old parts of the city for installation of the new pipelines. This has slowed the traffic and caused inconvenience to the public.

“Roads have been dug up due to the installation of drainage lines, 24x7 water supply project, the MNGL project, which will finish by January 10-12, according to the Rasane. “The restoration of the roads will begin after that and eight to ten days will be enough for that, ”he added.

The local residents from Sadashiv peth, Shiniwar peth and Shukrapar peth along with commuters passing through these areas have been complaining about bad roads for the past few months. “Once we take the Shivaji road, we run into traffic jams and the buses get delayed by at least half an hour,” said Pawan, a bus conductor

“Roads have been dug in various parts of the peth area for over a month in some areas. They are taking way too long to complete the work,” complained an atuo-rickshaw driver.

The installation of the pipes and the subsequent road repairing work is causing inconvenience to the local shop owners as well. “The work is taking place right in front of my shop and it has blocked the road. This has affected my business,” said the owner of a lemonade stand on Shivaji road.

Drainage pipes are being installed and simultaneously roads are being repaired after the pipes have been placed in peth areas of Bajirao road and Laxmi road as well. “The installation of pipes started just a couple of days ago. There’s no certainty when the work will be completed. It can take a week or even a month,” said Arun Kutarkar, a worker at the road repairing site at Shivaji road.