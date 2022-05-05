‘PMC should conduct analysis of existing flyovers before commissioning new ones’
With much discussion on how the Nal stop chowk flyover only added to the commuters’ woes instead of solving them in the past two months since it was built, citizens and activists are now questioning the purpose of Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) flyovers across the city. According to them, the PMC should propose and execute flyover projects only after undertaking proper studies and surveys.
Sujit Patwardhan, trustee of the NGO Parisar and member of Sustainable Urban Mobility India, said, “PMC is erecting flyovers upon the request of elected members. But after getting proposals, the PMC should first conduct a detailed survey whether there is really need for a flyover, the vehicle count etc. and only then give a nod to the proposal. Else within three or four years, traffic increases at the same spot and the purpose for which the flyover was built gets defeated. There have been such cases with one such being the flyover at University chowk which the PMC itself demolished.”
Patwardhan said, “Flyovers are against the central government’s urban transport policy. Even the Indian Roads Organisation which is mainly for developing roads is not always in favour of building flyovers. They too are claiming that flyovers should be the last option. But the administration and elected members want to erect more flyovers by spending huge amounts.”
Patwardhan said, “Actually, it is our demand that the PMC should study all existing flyovers in the city and check whether they are solving their purpose and easing traffic problems. PMC should carry out an analysis of existing flyovers and before executing any new flyovers, first study the traffic problems. Instead of building flyovers and promoting private transport, the local bodies need to promote more public transport. Introduce heavy parking charges for private vehicles so that citizens are discouraged from using them. If public transport is promoted, more people will shift towards it. It will help bring down vehicles on roads and road widening costs will be saved and there will be less pollution.”
Harshad Abhyankar from Save Pune Traffic Movements said, “We and mainly policy makers need to change their mindset. Our stand now is that if there are traffic jams, erect flyovers; if there is pollution, erect flyovers but actually to address these issues, the main focus should be towards bringing down vehicle numbers. Increase the use of cycles and public transport.”
PMC traffic planner Srinivas Bonala said, “There is no immediate plan for one more flyover on Karve road. Even the PMC did not carry out any work on it.”
