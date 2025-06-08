PMC starts cleaning auditoriums after rat-biting incident

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC,) on Saturday, started deep cleaning and pest control at 12 of its auditoriums in the city after an incident of rat biting was reported in a live drama show on May 31. Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil took note of the incident and called a meeting with PMC office bearers on Tuesday and instructed them to start the cleaning process. (HT)

The civic body faced criticism after a woman was bitten by a rat at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Kothrud during a live show.

Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil took note of the incident and called a meeting with PMC office bearers on Tuesday and instructed them to start the cleaning process. The civic body has also banned food items inside the auditoriums.

Sunil Ballal, PMC cultural department head; Rajesh Kamthe, auditorium department officer and others attended the meeting.

Omprakash Diwate, additional municipal commissioner, said, “After receiving instructions from cabinet minister Patil and municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, we are taking various steps to clean the auditoriums.”

“We have started the deep cleaning and even pest control at the auditoriums,” he said.

Sunil Mahajan, founder, Samvad Pune, said, “We had raised several complaints with the civic body, but the issue was never taken into consideration. Even basic infrastructure is missing at the auditoriums. Pune is a cultural city and people pay money to cultural events here. It is the responsibility of the civic body to do proper maintenance of its auditoriums.”

Members of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Party), meanwhile, held agitations at Yashwantrao Chavan auditoriums on Thursday.