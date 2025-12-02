Search
PMC starts issuing Ayushman, Vay Vandana health cards

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 03:16 am IST

PMC officials said the initiative will help more families access essential healthcare without financial burden

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a special campaign to issue co-branded Ayushman and Ayushman Vay Vandana cards under two major schemes, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) from December 1 to December 20.

According to officials, eligible beneficiaries are entitled to cashless health services worth up to 5 lakh per family per year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, eligible beneficiaries are entitled to cashless health services worth up to 5 lakh per family per year. The PMC aims to ensure that more citizens avail themselves of these benefits by making the card generation process easier and more accessible.

“The administration has planned wide outreach to ensure maximum participation during the 20-day drive,” said Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC.

According to officials, the campaign will be conducted at all PMC maternity homes, civic hospitals (dawakhana), and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Citizens have been urged to visit the nearest facility in person to participate in the drive.

To generate the Ayushman and Vay Vandana cards, beneficiaries must carry their Aadhaar card and ration card.

“We appeal to all eligible citizens to visit their nearest centre and get their cards made at the earliest so they can receive timely health benefits,” a senior PMC health officer said.

PMC officials said the initiative will help more families access essential healthcare without financial burden.

